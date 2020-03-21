Second confirmed COVID-19 case in Buffalo County

Twin Rivers Public Health Department has reported their second COVID-19 confirmed case in Buffalo County.

The man is in his 50s and showing minor symptoms. He is currently self isolating at home. He was a family member of the first case reported yesterday.

“We expected to see this case since he reported similar symptoms and had been in prolonged, close contact with the first case,” Glenda Fraber, Assistant Director of the Health Dept, said. "These two cases had limited contact with other individuals in the community based on information gathered during Two Rivers Public Health Department’s investigation. "

If you are concerned you may have COVID-19, self isolate and call your primary care physician.