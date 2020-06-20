Secretariat's great grandson helps raise money to fight Alzheimer's disease

Donna Stading-Smith loves her dad. He passed away in December of 2018 after fighting Alzheimer's. Now Donna honors his legacy the best way she knows how, in the Horse Barn.

Donna and her dad, Ken, spent a lot of time in a barn.

"Dad and I would clean together every morning," Donna said. "All of our horse stalls. Those were some of the best mornings."

Ken worked as a lineman and then a school bus driver. That's where he got his nickname, Cowboy Ken.

"He always wore his cowboy hat," Donna said. "One of the teachers started calling him Cowboy Ken and it stuck."

When Donna wanted to raise money to find a cure for the disease that claimed her dad, she knew what she had to do.

"We're painting horse, hoof prints," Donna said. "Then I got a crazy idea last week, why don't you come out and spend an hour with me, and ride the horse."

Everyone who donated got their name put in a hat to win time with RG.

His name is Tour Argentina, or RG for short. He's the great-grandson of famed racehorse, Secretariat.

"The patience that RG, great-grandson of Secretariat taught my dad was incredible. He wasn't always a patient man," said Donna.

She's raised just over $400, but will be taking donations into next week. Her total goal is $1,600. You can donate and learn more here.

"Not having him beside me is hard, but knowing that I am striving to find a cure that no one else goes through this, I know it makes dad happy," Donna said.

She said her dad never really liked the color purple, the color represents Alzheimer's. But now, purple means everything to Donna.

"There's never going to be enough purple. Purple represents my dad."

RG will be "signing" his hoof-prints, and with every hoof-print comes a packet of forget-me-not seeds.