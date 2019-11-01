Secretary of State releases the 2020 election calendar

Secretary of State Robert B. Evnen announced that the 2020 election calendar has been published on the Secretary of State website.

“Being able to vote or run for an office is of critical importance to Nebraska citizens,” Secretary Evnen said. “My office works very hard to ensure every Nebraska citizen has an opportunity to participate in elections either as a candidate, a voter or both. The 2020 election calendar has been reviewed and approved by the Attorney General, according to law, and is ready for public viewing.”

December 2nd is the first day for candidates to submit their filing documents for federal, state, or other multi-county district offices. Any forms filed prior to December 2nd would not be accepted and would be returned. Secretary Evnen advises anyone thinking about candidacy to check with Accountability and Disclosure Commission about forms that need to be filed with that agency and the disclosure and financial accountability rules that should be followed.

Important dates to note:

December 1, 2019 - First day for candidates to submit their filing documents as noted above.

February 18, 2020 - Last day for incumbents (any current office holder) to file for office on the primary election ballot.

March 2, 2020 - Last day for non-incumbents (new filers) to file for office for the primary election.

May 12, 2020 - Nebraska’s Primary Election

November 3, 2020 - Nebraska’s General Election

The official 2020 elections calendar has been made public on the Secretary of State website. For more information visit sos.nebraska.gov and click on the “Elections” tab or call the Elections Division at 402-471-2555.