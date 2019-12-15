UPDATE: Two people are dead after I-80 crash

An Ashland Rescue unit makes its way to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-80 near Greenwood. (Source: WOWT)
Updated: Sun 2:12 PM, Dec 15, 2019

ASHLAND, Neb. (KOLN) - The Ashland Fire Chief told 6 News that two people died at the scene and at least three others were critically injured in an Interstate-80 crash near Greenwood Sunday. They were among at least 10 patients from the multi-vehicle accident.

Several vehicles are reportedly involved.

According to Nebraska 511 and the Nebraska State Patrol, westbound I-80 is closed between mile marker 439 and mile marker 410. That's from the Highway 370 exit in Sarpy County to the Waverly exit.

The City of Ashland tweeted out that drivers were being rerouted to Highway 6, and to expect heavy traffic for the foreseeable future.

 