UPDATE: Two people are dead after I-80 crash

The Ashland Fire Chief told 6 News that two people died at the scene and at least three others were critically injured in an Interstate-80 crash near Greenwood Sunday. They were among at least 10 patients from the multi-vehicle accident.

Several vehicles are reportedly involved.

According to Nebraska 511 and the Nebraska State Patrol, westbound I-80 is closed between mile marker 439 and mile marker 410. That's from the Highway 370 exit in Sarpy County to the Waverly exit.

The City of Ashland tweeted out that drivers were being rerouted to Highway 6, and to expect heavy traffic for the foreseeable future.

Slow down and be mindful of road conditions. ROAD CLOSED: Between Exit 439: NE 370; Gretna (11 miles west of Omaha) and Exit 420: NE 63; Ashland;Greenwood (19 miles east of Lincoln). The road is closed due to an accident. https://t.co/9pPyvB33wa — Nebraska DOT (@NebraskaDOT) December 15, 2019