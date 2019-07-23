Sehnert's Bakery named "Nicest Place in Nebraska" by Reader's Digest

The people are even sweeter than the treats at Sehnert's Bakery & Bieroc Cafe in McCook, and they've received the national recognition to prove it.

Named the nicest place in Nebraska by Reader's Digest, Sehnert's is known around the area for much more than their coffee and donuts.

The family owned business is a place for people of all ages to meet, and has been for over 60 years.

Owner Matt Sehnert thanks the community for being such a wonderful place to do business.

"We think that being in business, we're partners with our community. They're our friends and our family. So we try to treat people like you treat your friends, and I guess that shows," said Sehnert.

The Reader's Digest award isn't the only national recognition the cafe' has seen this year.

Earlier in 2019 Sehnert's earned an award from the James Beard Foundation in the America's Classic Category.

