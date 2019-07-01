Semi & tractor involved in deadly crash near Beatrice

There was a deadly crash between a semi-truck and a tractor just north of Beatrice on Monday night, according to the Gage County Sheriff’s Office. It happened around 8:30 p.m. near Highway-77 and West Chestnut Road.

Deputies didn’t have too many details, but said one person was killed and another person was being checked out at a local hospital.

Both the Gage County Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska State Patrol are investigating.

