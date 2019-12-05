Semi carrying mail catches fire at truck stop on I-80

Heavy flames and black smoke could be seen rolling out of the cab of a semi at a truck stop along Interstate 80 near the Greenwood exit Thursday afternoon.

The semi truck was engulfed in flames in the Cubby's Greenwood Travel Plaza lot. According to a Nebraska State Patrol trooper on scene, the truck was carrying U.S. mail.

The fire is out and no injuries have been reported. The fire looked to be contained to the cab and it's not clear if any of the cargo was damaged.

Firefighters with Ashland Fire & Rescue are on scene cleaning up.