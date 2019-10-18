Semi driver says he hit man on I80 near Sutherland, Neb.

A semi driver says he hit a man walking in the middle of the Interstate near Sutherland overnight. The Nebraska State Patrol says a truck driver from California told troopers he hit a man walking in the center of the eastbound right lane near Sutherland Friday morning.

This happened five miles from the Sutherland exit (mm 153) at 3:10 Friday morning. Narinder Singh, 28, of California, says he tried to swerve and miss the man. But Singh told troopers he hit the man and rolled into the median.

Troopers say 56-year-old Keith Burgess, of Florida, died at the scene. Troopers found Burgess’s vehicle about one mile west of the crash scene. The vehicle was out of fuel and had a dead battery.

Troopers say the investigation is not over.

