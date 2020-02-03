Semi rollover injures one

A Semi truck rolled on I-180 trying to merge onto Cornhusker Highway. (Source: KOLN)
A semi truck rolled on I-180 and Cornhusker Highway Monday afternoon.

Lincoln Police said the driver was on the ramp that merges onto Cornhusker Highway and may have been traveling too fast.

Police said two people were inside the semi truck and one of them was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m.

 