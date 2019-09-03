Sen. Ben Sasse holds round table on sex trafficking and the financial system

Human trafficking is a multi-billion dollar industry.

(Source: KOLN).

That's why state leaders and law enforcement are looking at what they need to do better to catch these criminals. And a big part of that is looking at how these pimps are playing the financial system to get away with trafficking.

Senator Ben Sasse heard from four witnesses who gave testimony explaining what they know right now about human trafficking and what they're currently doing to fight it.

And the main focus was how human trafficking impacts the financial system.

The round table talked about how payment to victims can be drugs, money, and even cryptocurrency or pre-paid credit cards because they're hard to trace. That makes things tougher for investigators.

But it just depends on the size of human trafficking ring.

Sasse says right now there's not enough information to determine how many victims are trafficked through small vs. large operations.

But he says right now law enforcement needs more recourse to investigate trafficker’s financial systems and structures.

"So we expect that there will be tools that should be available to law enforcement to try to combat illicit money trafficking of the human trafficker’s profits in this space,” said U.S. Senator Ben Sasse.

The round table also discussed how looking at financial data helps them.

This includes seeing strange deductions on pay stubs, domestic travel expenses like hotels and gas stations to locations where it wouldn't make sense for the person to be traveling to.