Sen. Deb Fischer talks tariffs and gun control in interview with 10/11

After mass shootings in both Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas resulted in the shooting deaths of 31 people, gun control will likely become a topic of debate when congress reconvenes in September.

During a sit down interview with 10/11 NOW, Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer called the shootings tragic.

"We see these are happening quite often," Fischer said. "Our heart goes out to the families."

Being discussed are measures to implement federal red flag laws, as well as the expansion of background checks to include the private sale of firearms.

Following the shootings Sunday, President Trump called for stricter gun control measures, including ones that would keep guns out of the hands of people who are deemed dangerous.

"The president called me [Thursday] on a couple of other issues and at the end of the conversation he brought up background checks, looking at background checks," Fischer said. "We need to be able to look at that and see if any changes are there that would make a difference."

As a Nebraska state senator, Fischer supported background checks when passing conceal carry legislation at the state capitol. She said she would review proposed gun legislation when the senate reconvenes.

Fischer also addressed a recent tweet by Republican Nebraska State Sen. John McCollister who chastised his party for enabling white supremacy following the shootings in Ohio and Texas, by saying she did not agree with the senator.

However, Fischer disagreed with the Nebraska Republican Party calling on McCollister to leave the party, calling the GOP a "big tent" for people with various backgrounds and beliefs.

In a show of party unity, Fischer endorsed colleague and fellow Republican, Sen. Ben Sasse, in his 2020 re-election campaign.

When it comes to immigration, Fischer sided with Trump and said some areas of the border do need a wall. She said fencing and electronic monitoring would be better for other areas.

The senator also pointed to border security and illegal immigration as issued that needed to be addressed.

"Practically every other country has secure borders and they have, in most cases, a very strict legal immigration system," Fischer said. "We need to figure that out."

In a split from Trump, Fischer, along with Sasse, opposed a two-year budget deal signed into law by President Trump August 2.

Fischer said the bill did not include the increased spending year over year for military members and their families that she would have liked to see. She also said the bill did not contain enough spending cuts.

"If you're going to increase spending in one area, you can't just automatically increase it in another area," said Fischer when addressing the bill that eventually became law.

Back in Nebraska, Fischer said she is closely monitoring trade talks between the U.S. and other countries, including Mexico and Canada.

A revised trade deal between the three North American countries appears to have stalled in the U.S. House of Representatives after what initially looked to have the approval of lawmakers.

Fischer said she hoped the House would move on the bill when it reconvenes following the August recess.

A far tougher task, however, will be finding common ground to hammer out a trade deal with China, where a trade war has increased tariffs on many U.S. exports, including on crops from farmers.

"That really hurts the state of Nebraska," Fischer said. "I would say that most people in agriculture that talk to me, they're still patient about an agreement with China happening."

"Farmers want markets, they want to export," Fischer said. "That adds value to their commodities that adds value to their products."

