Sen. Megan Hunt's sending personalized birthday cards

One Nebraska senator is hoping to bring a little joy to those celebrating birthdays during this time.

Senator Megan Hunt is filling her down time by sending personalized birthday cards to people who have had to cancel they're birthday parties.

She says she's gotten a great response after posting about it on social media earlier this week. She's been working from home and is using this to fill the down time and bring a smile to someone's face.

"I’ve gotten hundreds of requests,” said Hunt. “I have all my envelopes stacked up by month. I’ve got all the March ones done, and now I’m going into the April, and then we'll do the May ones. The requests continue to roll in."

Hunt is getting requests from across the country too. If you want a card or know of somebody who could use one, all you have to do is send the address to her email: mhunt@leg.ne.gov

