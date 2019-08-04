Sen. Mitch McConnell fractures shoulder after falling at his Kentucky home

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., smiles after vote on a hard-won budget deal that would permit the government to resume borrowing to pay all of its obligations and would remove the prospect of a government shutdown in October, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Updated: Sun 3:39 PM, Aug 04, 2019

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Gray News) - Sen. Mitch McConnell fractured his shoulder Sunday morning after tripping on his outside patio.

According to a statement released by his press secretary, McConnell was treated at a Louisville hospital and released. He has been working from home since being discharged.

McConnell has been in touch with Sens. John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio), offering his condolences fter two mass shootings claimed dozens of lives in their states over the weekend.

