Senate candidate Janicek's car reported stolen

Chris Janicek, a candidate for U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse's seat, said his car was stolen in broad daylight earlier this week, according to a release from his campaign.

“I was loading an order for Union Pacific in the middle of the day outside the shop on 50th, and someone jumped in my Honda element and made off with my car speeding north with the hatch open,” Janicek said in the release.

The vehicle was described in a Facebook post on Janicek's page as a dark gray Honda Element with political bumper stickers.

Janicek said there were no valuables in the car — only a tray of cupcakes, the release states. He said OPD suggested he post about the theft on Facebook.

Janicek is a democrat and filed for candidacy last week, according to the release.