Seniors invited to participate in Aging Partners events July 8 through July 14

Aging Partners invites senior citizens and the public to attend a variety of senior-focused activities and classes in Lincoln and Lancaster County from July 8 through July 14:

Monday, July 8

Musical performance by The Clefs, Downtown Senior Center – 10 a.m.

Qigong Refresh and Recharge class, Cotner Center Condominium – 10 to 11 a.m.

Musical performance by Chad Rinne, Firth Senior Center – 10:30 a.m.

BINGO, Firth Senior Center – 12:30 p.m.

10-point Pitch, Northeast Senior Center – 12:30 to 3 p.m.

Tai Chi – Continuing 24 Form, Cotner Center Condominium – 1 to 1:30 p.m.

Dynamic Movement class, Cotner Center Condominium – 2 to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, July 9

Learn to speak Spanish class, Downtown Senior Center – 9:30 a.m.

Chair Tai Chi, St. Paul United Methodist Church – 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.

BINGO, Lake Street Senior Center – 10 a.m.

Qigong Refresh and Recharge class, Northeast Senior Center – 11 to 11:30 a.m.

BINGO, Belmont Senior Center – 11:30 a.m.

Beginners 8 Form Tai Chi, Eastridge Presbyterian Church – 3 to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, July 10

Senior Walking Warriors, Hickman Senior Center – 9 to 9:30 a.m.

“Pay Attention to Fall Prevention” workshop with Peggy Apthorpe, Aging Partners Health and Fitness, Asian Senior Center – 9 to 11 a.m.

BINGO, Northeast Senior Center – 10 a.m.

Presentation by Joe Heatherly, US Department of Veterans Affairs, Waverly Senior Center – 10 a.m.

Physical activity and exercise class, Asian Senior Center – 10 a.m.

Musical performance by Chad Rinne, Hickman Senior Center – 10:30 a.m.

BINGO, Downtown Senior Center – 10:30 a.m.

10-Point Pitch and Bridge, Northeast Senior Center – 12:30 to 3 p.m.

Chair Yoga, Eastridge Presbyterian Church – 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 11

Chair Tai Chi, St. Paul United Methodist Church – 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.

Writer’s workshop, Northeast Senior Center – 10 to 11 a.m.

Musical performance by Annette “Dr Diva” Murrell and Jim Williamson, Northeast Senior Center – 10 a.m.

Movement with Mitzi exercise class, Belmont Senior Center – 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.

Poetry reading and writer’s workshop, Downtown Senior Center – 10:30 a.m.

Musical performance by Chad Rinne, Bennet Senior Center – 1 p.m.

Dynamic Movement class, St. Mark’s United Methodist Church gymnasium – 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

“Dinner and a Show” featuring Lloyd McCarter, Cotner Center Condominium – dinner at 5:30 p.m., show at 6:30 p.m. (call 402-441-7158 by noon Tuesday, July 9 for reservations)

Friday, July 12

Musical performance by Hogans and Hill, Northeast Senior Center – 10 a.m.

Chair Yoga, East Lincoln Christian Church – 11 a.m. to noon

Move More Lincoln Qigong class, Jayne Snyder Trail Center – noon

Afternoon parlor game challenge, Northeast Senior Center – 12:30 to 3 p.m.

Senior Center Meal Schedule (reservations required two working days in advance):

Belmont Senior Center (402-441-7990): Monday – Friday at noon

Bennet Senior Center (402-416-7693): Tuesdays and Thursdays at noon

Downtown Senior Center (402-441-7154): Monday - Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Firth Senior Center (402-416-7693): Mondays at 11:30 a.m.

Hickman Senior Center (402-416-7693): Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m.

Lake Street Senior Center (402-441-7157): Monday - Friday at 11:30 a.m.

Northeast Senior Center (402-441-7151): Monday - Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Waverly Senior Center (402-416-7693): Wednesdays at noon (no meal on second Wednesday of

month)

Location addresses:

Asian Senior Center, 144 N. 44th St.

Belmont Senior Center, 1234 Judson St.

Bennet Senior Center, 970 Monroe St.

Cotner Center Condominium, 1540 N. Cotner Blvd.

Downtown Senior Center, 1005 “O” St.

East Lincoln Christian Church, 7001 Edenton Road

Eastridge Presbyterian Church, 1135 Eastridge Drive

Firth Senior Center, 311 Nemaha St.

Gere Library, 2400 S. 56th St.

Hickman Senior Center, 115 Locust St.

Jayne Snyder Trail Center, 21st and “Q” streets

Lake Street Senior Center, 2400 S. 11th St.

Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.

St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd.

St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 “M” St.

Waverly Senior Center, 13820 Guildford St.

For information on classes or to register, call 402-441-7575. Roundtrip transportation is available for senior center meals and activities in Lincoln only by calling the centers directly (phone numbers listed in meal schedule). For more information on senior center events and activities, visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: My Center News) or call 402-441-7158.