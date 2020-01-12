"Sensory Day" provides fun for kids with special needs

The Lincoln Children's Museum is full of bright lights, music, and activities. While some kids enjoy this, it can cause sensory issues for others.

That's the reason for its sensory day, where it hosts a unique event for kids who have special needs.

Coming to play at the children's museum is something that some families do, but not as often as they would like to.

For Matthew Stutzman, the museum is his favorite thing and sensory days are perfect.

"It's inclusiveness for us with special needs kids, we don't have a lot of these events in Lincoln for anything,” said Kelli Stutzman.

The event tries to keep sensory stimulus at a minimum for kids who can get overwhelmed by standard light or noise levels and gives them a place to express themselves.

"When you have a child who gets over stimulates easily, it can be difficult to even go to the grocery store, let alone the Children’s Museum which can get really busy,” said Project Coordinator, Greta Nelson.

Parents say that without the event, their kids may not really be able to go to the museum at all.

"It gives them more of freedom, it lets them come out of their shell a little more, little less stimulation for them. So it's good to let them focus on things like that,” said Ryan Lang.

They say with staff members out and about and a lot fewer visitors, it also makes it easier to keep an eye on their kids and not stress.

"Some of them are runners like Matthew, he will be gone in a split second,” said Stutzman.

The event is free to those families thanks to sensory day's sponsors, so families can stay as long as they want, and if they need to leave right away, they can.

"It's just great that the Children’s Museum puts on events like this for kids with disabilities,” said Lang.

The Lincoln Children's Museum says it hosts these events four times throughout the year and the next sensory day will be on March 27th.