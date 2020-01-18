Sensory storytime at Gere Library keeps kids educated and active

Libraries are typically thought of as quiet places, but Gere Library is flipping that perception for the little ones who need a different environment for storytime. Think of it as library storytime for elementary kids, but with built-in wiggle time. It's called sensory storytime, it's like an average storybook reading, but for active kids.

Spot and his colorful day, mice dancing in paint, all part of a day's work for Diane Vanek at the Gere Library in Lincoln. She's the sensory storytime coordinator and she plans what she calls interactive storytelling. That means getting the benefits of reading for these young kids, but also getting a chance to just be kids.

For Viola, one Lincoln 4-year-old, that means time to run around between stories, coloring, and play.

"It's nice to come into an environment where there's not as much as a concern of having to mediate behavior," said Alex Svoboda, Viola's mom. "It's just more relaxed, it's like we can show up as we are."

This is the beginning of a six-week pilot program at Gere. There is no pre-registration, no cost, and there is no expectation to sit still.

"Books aren't for everyone. And it may be books aren't just sitting down and reading," said Diane Vanek, a service associate at Gere Library. "Maybe books are you read a page and you run around and you come back, but books are for everyone."

