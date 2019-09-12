Sentencing date set in Stanton County crash death

A sentencing date has been set for a Stanton man for the crash death of another driver.

Stanton County Court records said 19-year-old Ried Krutz pleaded no contest Tuesday to misdemeanor vehicular homicide. He will be sentenced on Nov. 12.

Authorities said a pickup truck driven by Krutz crossed the Nebraska Highway 24 center line on May 6 and struck an oncoming sport utility vehicle being driven by 63-year-old Jim Hoff, of Norfolk. The collision occurred about 2 miles east of Norfolk.

Hoff was pronounced dead at the scene. Krutz was taken to a Norfolk hospital.