Sentencing set for ex-teacher accused of dragging student

A former teacher accused of dragging a student across a carpeted floor at an Omaha school is scheduled to be sentenced May 14.

Douglas County Court records say Theresa Curley, 26, of Papillion, pleaded no contest Monday to two counts of negligent care of a minor. Prosecutors dropped three counts of misdemeanor assault and battery and other charges in return for Curley’s pleas.

The Omaha World-Herald reported that Omaha police said the principal of Walt Disney Elementary reported in September that Curley dragged a 10-year-old boy across the floor. The boy suffered four or five rug burns on his back, authorities said.

It’s not clear what occurred before the incident.

Curley no longer works for the district, a spokeswoman for Millard Public Schools said.