UPDATE: Six vehicle crash Monday morning at 25th/2nd Ave in Kearney

UPDATE:

Three people were hospitalized Monday morning after a six-vehicle crash near the intersection of 25th street and Second avenue in Kearney.

The accident happened around 9:30 AM. Kearney police Lieutenant Kevin Thompson told Local4 that the accident started when a city dump truck hit the rear end of a Ford Taurus. A semi pulling a grain trailer also hit the side of the Taurus. The semi went through the intersection and struck two pickups, which forced yet another vehicle up onto a near by curb.

Thompson could not confirm the extent of the injuries as of late morning.

Barricades were set up to block traffic on that section of 25th Street.

A Local4 reporter on the scene saw the Ford Taurus which had been badly damaged.

Thompson also said the Kearney/Buffalo County Fatal Accident Investigation Team (FAIT) was on the scene.

The state patrol confirmed that a team from the patrol's carrier enforcement division had been called to the scene.

