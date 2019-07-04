Pick up driver, passenger hospitalized after Sutherland I-80 accident

UPDATE:

The driver of a Ford F-250 pick up, pulling a horse trailer, was driving in the wrong direction on Interstate 80 Thursday morning near the Sutherland exit. The driver hit a semi head on. The accident happened near the rest area on the south side of the Interstate.

The pick up driver and passenger were taken to a hospital in North Platte. The driver of the semi did not go to the hospital.

The accident closed Interstate 80, but all lanes are now open.

***

ORIGINAL STORY: July 4, 2019 @ 7:35AM

Crews are responding to a serious crash early Thursday morning on Interstate 80 in Lincoln County.

Nebraska State Patrol Troop D said eastbound I-80 is closed between Sutherland and Hershey due to an injury accident.

This is a developing story. Stick with us for updates.