Pick up driver, passenger hospitalized after Sutherland I-80 accident

The driver of a pick-up, pulling a horse trailer, hit a semi head-on near the Sutherland rest area, in the east bound lanes of Interstate 80 Thursday morning. The driver and the passenger in the pick up went to the hospital. The driver of the semi did not go to the hospital.
Updated: Thu 9:06 AM, Jul 04, 2019

NEAR SUTHERLAND, Neb. (KNOP) - UPDATE:
The driver of a Ford F-250 pick up, pulling a horse trailer, was driving in the wrong direction on Interstate 80 Thursday morning near the Sutherland exit. The driver hit a semi head on. The accident happened near the rest area on the south side of the Interstate.

The pick up driver and passenger were taken to a hospital in North Platte. The driver of the semi did not go to the hospital.

The accident closed Interstate 80, but all lanes are now open.

ORIGINAL STORY: July 4, 2019 @ 7:35AM
Crews are responding to a serious crash early Thursday morning on Interstate 80 in Lincoln County.

Nebraska State Patrol Troop D said eastbound I-80 is closed between Sutherland and Hershey due to an injury accident.

This is a developing story. Stick with us for updates.

