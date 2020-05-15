Servers struggle with income as restaurants open in limited capacity

After two months closed, Screamers is back open at 50% capacity. But, with a staff that relies heavily on tips, the restaurant says it's moving from one set of problems to a whole new set.

The entire staff was laid off for a month and a half. At that time, they could collect unemployment. Now, they don't qualify, and are back at work relying on tips in a time where many people are nervous to dine in.

"Relying on tips for my income, that's impossible with this pandemic," said Haylee Bice, a server at Screamers. "I had to wait for unemployment for seven weeks. It was really tough."

Across the country, restaurants are facing a new challenge. Some staff were making more money on unemployment than as a server, and are hesitant to go back.

"I know it depends a lot on how much you made per week, but getting unemployment definitely makes you think, 'Oh, do I do that?' or 'Do I go back? But, I'm excited to be back," Bice said.

Bice has been a server at Screamers, known for its singing servers, since it opened two years ago.

"I've always been a server, but music has always been the number one thing in my life, so I thought I'd put two and two together," Bice said.

During this time of uncertainty, Bice said she's leaning heavily on her passion.

"I've just been doing lots of music," Bice said. "I'm just trying to stay busy with that. I just released a single last month that's called 'To Stand Tall'."

Screamers said it has been a challenging time for everyone in the restaurant industry, but they're not out of the woods yet.

"People are not ready to go out yet, a lot of people aren't," said Screamers owner Kevin Witcher. "Our numbers will be low, we expect that."

Witcher said Screamers can survive while operating on 50% capacity, but being a fairly new business, it faces some unique challenges.

"I know a lot of people are trying to support local, and that's great, but there are some local businesses that need more help than others because they don't have that name recognition or that reserve funds from years of service," Witcher said.

But, Witcher said he's staying positive, and jokes he does have one key thing on his side.

"We're the only place to get live entertainment right now," Witcher said. "There's no movie theaters, no Lied Center, no Pinnacle Bank, so if you want a one stop shop for food and entertainment, come down to Screamers."

Screamers will be open Wednesday through Sunday for dinner, and said it will continue to offer take-out for people who don't feel comfortable dining in yet.

