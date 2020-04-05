Seven new COVID-19 cases reported in Gage County

Public Health Solutions reports seven new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Gage County. All seven cases are related to an assisted living facility within the county. This is the same facility reported last week as having the district's first confirmed COVID-19 case. This brings the Gage County and the PHS district to nine confirmed cases.

Residents of the assisted living facility who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been temporarily transferred to a facility in Lincoln. Contact investigations have begun on all newly confirmed cases.

"This is a coordinated effort between the facility's administration, PHS and state health officials," states Kim Showalter, PHS Health Director. "The safely and health of both residents and staff is our priority at this time."