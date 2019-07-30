Seven story housing unit proposed off 9th and M Street

The Campion Housing Redevelopment Project aims to capitalize on an already growing area with a new housing unit that could hold at least 500 people.

The lot off of 9th and M Street has had many different tenants through the years. Most recently it was popular game day bar Red 9 and before that it was P.O. Pears a bar known for sand volleyball and cover bands.

Now according to planning documents submitted to the city it could be a seven story housing unit, with 120 four bedroom residential units and 14 town homes. The plans also outline the addition of 259 covered parking stalls.

Campion Development Company’s website has photos of recent projects that they have done that are similar to what is proposed in Lincoln. They did not comment to 10/11 today about the project in Lincoln but the Real Estate Development & Construction Principal with the company, Paul Prechter, is listed on planning documents submitted to the city.

Those who work in the area say the past 10 years has seen a lot of growth and more development will be good for business and people who already live in the area.

“There’s been a lot of development in the area in the past 10 years, especially in the Haymarket since we moved in and it kind of seems to be moving in this direction,” said Dean Haist with Arts Incorporated.

"It’s been huge, we’ve seen stuff come and go and a lot more people into the area,” said Jason McLaughlin who owns Iasan & Sebastian salon. “This certainly brought a lot more students into this general vicinity; instead of being on campus a few blocks away they're right here."

The project is still in the planning phases but it is set to appear in front of the Lincoln and Lancaster County Planning Commission on August 21st.

10/11 did reach out to the city multiple times for comment but they declined. The director or Urban Development says they are not 100 percent confident the project will go through and did not feel comfortable discussing it at this time.

