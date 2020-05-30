Several Catholic Churches cancel services due to COVID-19

Several Catholic churches have cancelled church services after an out-of-state priest, who had visited the churches, tested positive for COVID-19.

A priest from Philadelphia, who was at priestly ordinations at Saint Michael's Cathedral last Saturday, May 23, tested positive for COVID-19 this past week. This priest was also at Father Sasse’s First Mass the next day, May 24, at Saint Peter parish.

Church officials have decided to cancel services for Saint Michael, as well as neighboring parishes where the priest was or the Lincoln priests at their parishes who were in contact with the priest. This includes Saint Joseph and Saint Peter.

Saint Michael is also cancelling publicly-attended Masses this weekend May 30/31. The three priests at Saint Michael parish are being tested for COVID-19 out of caution for public safety. The Sunday Mass will be live-streamed May 31 at 9:30 a.m.

Below is a letter which was sent to Saint Michael parishioners:

Dear Saint Michael parishioners,

I hope you are well. I want to communicate to you an issue related to Covid-19.

A priest from Philadelphia, who was at priestly ordinations at our Cathedral last Saturday, May 23, tested positive for Covid-19 this past week. This priest was also at Father Sasse’s First Mass the next day, May 24, at Saint Peter parish.

I, Father Schwenka, and Father Kipper were at both events. None of us were in proximate contact with this priest. As a result, neighboring parishes—where this priest was or the Lincoln priests at their parishes (e.g. Saint Joseph, St. Peter, Cathedral) who were in contact with this priest—have cancelled this weekend’s Masses out of an abundance of caution.

Saint Michael is also cancelling publically-attended Masses this weekend May 30/31. The three priests at Saint Michael parish are being tested for Covid—again, out of caution for everyone’s safety. Sunday Mass will be live-streamed tomorrow May 31 at 9:30 A.M.

In terms of publicly-attended Masses during the week and going forward, I will communicate to you as soon as I find out results/additional information.

As always you may contact me with questions at: frborowiak@cdolinc.net, text or call at 402-525-2566.

Fr. Borowiak