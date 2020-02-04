Several Nebraskans promote more middle housing options at hearing

Sen. Matt Hansen brought Legislative Bill 794 to hearing Tuesday promoting the Missing Middle Housing Act.

PHOTO: House under construction, Photo Date: 5/2/2018 (Source: Pixabay)

Sen. Hansen said several people in Nebraska struggle to afford houses that are currently built. People at the hearing said middle housing ranges from $75,000 to $150,000.

Nebraska realtor Angela Brant said she has eight Federal Housing Administration buyers who are looking for a condo-style home. She said these eight people cannot afford what is currently on the market.

"What we're about is making cute little communities," Brant said," Taking attractive land that had one house on it and being able to have three or four families live in a home and take pride in their homeownership."

She also said there are several places in Nebraska where developers can build middle housing, but they're not doing so.

"They cannot build on that land unless they're building a single-family house and sometimes the land sits vacant," Brant said.

Opponents of the bill said several cities are currently working on providing affordable housing. They also said this bill would force them into action by making middle housing by 2022.

Lincoln Planning Director David Cary testified as neutral but said the city has concerns because, if passed, the city could lose local control of building homes.