Several areas of new construction to begin Tuesday

Construction crews are set to begin various road projects in several different areas of Lincoln, starting today.

Three different water service projects will begin on the following roads:

- A full northbound closure on 40th from Old Cheney to Highway 2

- A westbound lane closure on Normal Blvd. from 58th to 61st

- A westbound lane closure on Pioneers from 48th to 50th

Two additional road projects are for pavement repairs. One is a full westbound lane closure on Old Cheney from 56th to Highway 2.

The other includes various eastbound and westbound lanes closures on Van Dorn from 9th Street to Highway 77. That project also includes a traffic signal installation. The city says it's expected to last through the beginning of September.