Several changes to polling place locations in Lancaster County

Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively announced Friday that there will be changes to the polling locations for several precincts for the May 12 Primary Election. Most of the changes are due to elderly housing and long term care facilities not being available due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shively indicated that the changes will impact approximately 35,000 of the 192,000 registered voters in Lancaster County. Notices of these changes will be mailed to all voters impacted on Friday, May 1.

Here is a link to the list of the polling place changes for this election. Most of these changes are temporary. However, there are a few of polling location changes that will be permanent. Those are highlighted in orange at the bottom of the list.

Shively indicated that over 79,000 Lancaster County voters have requested early vote ballots as of the close business on Thursday, April 30. Shively reminds early voters of the impacted precincts that the notice they will receive is for informational purposes only. Early Voters must return the early vote ballot to the Election Office by mail or at the Election Office’s drop box so it is received no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day, May 12. The Election Office is located at 601 North 46th Street, Lincoln.

Shively also reminds voters that early vote ballots may not be returned to the voter’s polling location.

You can also enter your address to lookup your polling place here.

Voters with questions regarding their polling location should contact the Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s office at (402) 441-7311.

Friday, May 1 is the last day to register to vote and to request an early vote ballot by mail for the May 12 Primary Election.