A Thursday afternoon storm dumped several inches of rain across Greater Nebraska. Rain totals vary greatly from place to place. North Platte Airport's official total is 2.11". Kent Florom's rain gauge, just north of North Platte, showed over 4".

Other reports of rain say North Platte, in town, received 3.10".

National Weather Service Reports:

Western Keith County: 5.15"

Sutherland: 2.72"

Near Paxton: 2.72"

Hayes Center: 1.38"