Several street closures begin Monday

Street and lane closures will begin at about 8 a.m. Monday, March 16 at these locations:

-South 40th Street between Pioneers Boulevard and Gertie Avenue will be closed during the daytime (8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.) for tree removal through Wednesday March 18. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) is coordinating this closure with Lincoln Electric System for pole removal to decrease disruption to homeowners. This work is part of a larger Lincoln On The Move South 40th Street rehabilitation project that will begin at the end of March. More information on the Lincoln On The Move projects is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: streets).

-The intersection at South 70th and “A” streets will have periodic lane closures for the construction of a new northbound right-turn lane. The northbound outside lane will be the most impacted. This project is scheduled to be completed by August 7 and also includes traffic signal replacement, removal and replacement of a storm sewer, tree removal, sidewalk replacement, and reconstruction of existing curb ramps to meet ADA standards.

-The intersection at South 27th and Van Dorn streets and the area sidewalks will be closed through March 30. Traffic will be detoured from Highway 2 to South 33rd Street, Sheridan Boulevard and back to South 27th Street. The work is being done on South 27th Street between Bradfield Drive and Lafayette Avenue, and on Van Dorn Street between Cedar and Manse avenues. This project involves replacing a manhole as well as a process called pipe bursting, a trenchless way to replace buried pipes without the need for a traditional trench.

Digital signs will alert travelers to upcoming work and closures. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained. The public should seek alternate routes. Drivers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones. LTU appreciates the public's patience during these projects.

For more information, contact the following LTU representatives

-South 40th – Shane Dostal (402-525-7852, sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov) or Mark Miller (402-416-5348, mmiller@lincoln.ne.gov)

-South 70th and “A” – Dostal or Jess Sundeen (402-416-5341, jsundeen@lincoln.ne.gov)

-South 27th and Van Dorn – Dostal

Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or through the Waze mobile app.