Several upcoming opportunities to shop local

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird is encouraging residents to support local businesses by participating in these upcoming promotions:

The "Shop the Blocks" holiday celebration from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, November 21 is produced by the Downtown Lincoln Association (DLA). The event includes discounts, giveaways and refreshments. More information is available at shoptheblocks.com

The tenth annual Small Business Saturday promotion is November 30, the Saturday between "Black Friday" and "Cyber Monday." Small Business Saturday was started in 2010 by American Express, which offers promotions for shoppers and retailers. It is also supported by Women Impacting Public Policy (WIPP), a non-partisan small business advocate and operational arm of the Small Business Saturday Coalition. More information is available at smallbusinesssaturday.com.

The fifth annual "Haymarket Unwrapped" is from 4. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 10. The free event will include discounts, prizes, refreshments, live music and sleigh rides in Lincoln's Historic Haymarket District. It is produced by DLA and the Lincoln Haymarket Development Corporation. More information is available at lincolnhaymarket.org.

Breakfast with Santa is from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, December 14 at the Candy Factory Atrium, 800 "P" Street. The event includes live music, a toy train display, a clown, a bubble show and pictures with Santa. More information is available at lincolnhaymarket.org.

The Mayor was joined by representatives of the Nebraska Retail Federation, the DLA, the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and the Lincoln Independent Business Association at a kick-off event at the Lincoln Running Company. The store has been locally owned and operated for 43 years and doubled its size a few years ago. The Mayor thanked the store for its investment in downtown Lincoln and for becoming the City's first zero waste business.

"Excellent customer service, financial investment, giving back to the community-those qualities give our local retailers a competitive edge, and they are good reasons for all of us to shop local this holiday season and all year long," Mayor Gaylor Baird said.