14 Nebraskans killed by flu this season

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is reporting very high levels of flu and flu-related hospitalizations across the state.

A total of 14 Nebraskans have died from the flu so far this season including at least one child.

“This is a severe flu season and it’s having a significant impact on the health of Nebraskans,” said Dr. Tom Safranek, State Epidemiologist for DHHS. “We expect high levels of flu activity for several more weeks, which means more illness, hospitalizations and deaths. Vaccination continues to play a critical role, especially for those at high risk of flu-related complications. Antiviral medication for people who have the flu is equally important and so are preventive measures like washing your hands, covering your cough and staying home if you’re sick.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend flu vaccine for everyone 6 months and older every year. Certain people are at high risk for serious complications, and it’s extremely important they receive vaccine:

Young children

Adults 65 years of age or older

Pregnant women

People with chronic lung disease (like asthma and COPD), diabetes (type 1 and 2), heart disease, neurologic conditions and certain other long-term health conditions

Residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities