Severe Weather Awareness Week: Flooding

Friday's topic for Severe Weather Awareness Week is flooding.

After 2019, much of the state is all too familiar with this topic, but it's still important to discuss because flooding - on average - kills more people every year than any other thunderstorm related hazard. In 2019, there were 92 flood fatalities in the United States and many of them could have been prevented.

We like to use the phrase "Turn Around, Don't Drown" when we talk about flooding. One issue that happens far to often is people trying to drive across flooded roadways which too often leads to people being swept away by flood waters. It only takes 6" of fast moving water to wash away most adults, just 12" of fast moving water to wash away small vehicles and 18" of fast moving water can carry away most trucks, SUVs, and vans.

When coming across a flooded roadway, it's important to remember that you don't actually know how deep that water could be or if the road is even still there! Which is why we always say to "Turn Around, Don't Drown". It may be inconvenient to find an alternative route to wherever you're going, but it could save your life!

More flood information can be found in the graphics listed below. For information on the 2020 Spring Flood Outlook, you can click here.