Nebraska health officials investigating several cases of disease linked to vaping

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said it is investigating several cases of severe pulmonary disease associated with vaping.

According to a release by NDHHS, healthcare providers are being asked to consider vaping-related illness in a patient presenting with respiratory symptoms and a history of vaping.

The release states suspected cases should be reported to local health department or NDHSS at 402-471-2937.

According to information from the Center for Disease Control, as of August 27, 215 possible cases have been reported from 25 states.

The CDC says patients who have severe pulmonary disease from vaping have reported: Cough, shortness of breath, or chest pain

nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea, fatigue, fever, or weight loss.

