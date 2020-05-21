Severe storms and wet weather possible into Memorial Day weekend

The weather pattern leading up to and into Memorial Day weekend is expected to be a wet one across the state, especially for the eastern parts of the state as an upper level trough is forecast to slowly make it's way across the plains.

As this disturbance slowly makes its way through the area, increasing moisture will combine with the upper level trough and lead to daily chances for showers and thunderstorms. Some areas will see repeated thunderstorm activity - or training - and some areas of locally heavy rain will be possible over the next few days into early next week.

The rainfall forecast across much of eastern Nebraska is for around 1.00" of rain through early next week, though some locally higher amounts up to 2.50" are possible with training thunderstorms. With some locally heavy rain possible, some localized flooding or flash flooding will also be possible.

Some strong to severe storms will also be possible, especially on Saturday when an upper level disturbance moves out of the Rockies. Storms are expected to develop in western Nebraska and into South Dakota before they likely congeal into a linear MCS that will dive southeastward through the state Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The state is covered by a marginal and slight risk for severe weather by the Storm Prediction Center, meaning isolated to scattered severe storms are possible Saturday night into Sunday morning. The primary threats would likely be damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rain initially, but as storms congeal into a linear system, the threat will transition to damaging winds and heavy rain.

The upper level trough will then slowly push it's way through the area on Sunday and Memorial Day Monday, bringing some additional chances for showers and thunderstorms to eastern Nebraska before we try and squeeze in some dry days for Tuesday and Wednesday.