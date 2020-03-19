Severe storms expected Thursday afternoon

Winter weather and severe weather are both expected on Thursday across the state, leading to a very interesting weather day for Nebraska.

While winter weather is expected for parts of western and central Nebraska, the eastern half of the state is under the gun for severe weather Thursday afternoon. The latest outlook from the Storm Prediction Center has an enhanced risk for parts of east central and southeastern Nebraska - including both the Lincoln and Omaha metro areas - with a slight risk extending back towards Grand Island and Hastings.

These mean that scattered to numerous severe thunderstorms are possible in these areas today as a low pressure system and warm front combine to lead to ample wind shear and lift across the area to produce severe thunderstorms.

The main threats today are likely to be large hail, damaging wind gusts, and torrential rain, but several tornadoes are possible. Areas just north and south of I-80 from near to Lincoln through Omaha are the areas that have a more enhanced risk for tornadoes this afternoon due to the positioning of a warm front that is lifting north into the area.





The best chance for severe storms likely comes this afternoon and into the evening - from about 12 PM to 8 PM. After that time the threat for severe weather should come to an end as the area of low pressure slides east of the region. On the backside of the system, areas of rain are likely to change over to a rain-snow mix or all snow with very wind conditions expected as winds turn to the north and could gust up to 50 MPH at times.