Severe 'storms in quarantine?

You may or may not have noticed, but so far in 2020 the weather has been pretty quiet, especially when it comes to severe weather. This holds true not only for the United States as a whole, but in particular for Nebraska where severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings in 2020 are near record lows.

Severe weather was well below normal in May 2020, especially tornadoes. Watches, moderate/high outlooks, severe reports, and tornadoes were all well below normal, some at or near record low. The following tweets are a summary of just how anomalous May 2020 severe weather was. — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) June 2, 2020

May 2020 was the first year without a moderate risk or higher Day 1 outlook issued in the 1995-present period.



May 2020 had the fewest number of tornado watches in recorded history (1970-present). pic.twitter.com/6ZRtJvzp7P — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) June 2, 2020

May 2020 had the fewest severe weather reports since May 2014.



May 2020 had the fewest recorded tornadoes since at least 1970 (likely longer).



May 2020 had the fewest number of EF2+ tornadoes in recorded history (1950-present). pic.twitter.com/JB2Yc2Rwtj — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) June 2, 2020

Through early June, the entire state of Nebraska has only seen a combined 82 severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings, this is the lowest total since 1997 when through June 2nd there were only a combined 67 warnings and is the 7th lowest total since records began in 1986.

And one thing to keep in mind when considering our low warning count is that one of the reasons totals were so low back in the late 1980s and early 1990s was that there wasn't nearly the technology there is today when it comes to not only our weather radars, but also with social media. Social media reporting is one way warnings can get issued nowadays that didn't exist back in the 80s and 90s. Radar technology has also greatly improved to help with issuing warnings, so naturally as time has gone on, there's been a generally increase in the amount of warnings that we've seen. This makes our low warning count in 2020 all the more impressive.

Specifically when compared with last year, our total is way down!

Through early June in 2019, there was a combined 323 warnings across the state - slightly above the average of 266 warnings. This year, our total is just a quarter of what we saw in 2019.

All that being said, this doesn't mean that the rest of the year couldn't be active when it comes to severe weather. In fact, we're expecting the possibility of severe weather over the next few days across the state as a weak boundary stalls out across the area.

Large hail, damaging winds, an isolated tornado or two, and heavy rains will be possible Tuesday evening, Wednesday, and again on Thursday. Even Friday into the weekend, thunderstorm chances will linger in the forecast with the chance for some strong to severe storms. So while the severe weather season has been quiet in Nebraska thus far, it appears it may be picking up again as we head into June, which is the peak of severe weather season in Nebraska and across the Plains.

