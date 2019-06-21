Severe storms overnight lead to power outages

Severe thunderstorms rolled through parts of Nebraska overnight leaving widespread potential wind damage.

The bulk of the damage on either side of Highway 634 from the Kansas/Nebraska border to I-80.

The Adams County Emergency Manager said there are many down branches throughout Hastings including some uprooted trees.

We hearing reports of power outages in Kenesaw and Hastings, including at the Local4 studios.

Hastings Police said they are working with the street department and Hastings Utilities to get things back in order. They urge people to have patience as repairs and clean up begins.

Local4 meteorologist Tim Jones said there was one wind report in Furnas County of 95 mph. He said it could have been potentially an embedded tornado within the storm, though surveyors will have to check for potential damage.

The Adams County Emergency Manager said to use caution when driving and only call 911 for emergencies.

