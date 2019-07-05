Seward County Sheriff's deputy lifts car off man's hand

A Seward County Sheriff's deputy lifted a car off a man’s hand on Thursday.

According to officials the deputy stopped to help a driver who was pulled over on the side of the road. While the driver was fixing a flat tire, the jack fell, pinning the driver’s hand under the vehicle.

In the moment, the deputy managed to lift the vehicle high enough to allow the driver to get his hand out. The family of the driver stopped by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office on Friday and dropped off an apple pie with a box of muscle relief.