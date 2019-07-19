Seward County Sheriff's Office new K-9 unit

The Seward County Sheriff’s Office’s newest K-9 unit is a veteran of police work and the city hopes the addition will up drug busts around the area.

Luc is a dog of many talents, his previous work had him in the big apple but an old friendship brought him all the way to Nebraska.

At six-years-old Luc has seen a lot and his new job in Seward has him on the road around the clock.

"I do a lot of highway road work with the dog,” said Sergeant Kevin Beattie with the Seward County Sheriff’s Office. ”Furthering drug investigations and traffic stops on the highway of people that are trafficking drugs perhaps from the west or southwest part of the country through Seward County."

Luc and Beattie started their work together with the New York State Police but came to Seward after the election of new Sheriff Mike Vance, who Beattie had met through a police-related conference.

"When Mike became the Sheriff he wasn't sure how much time he would have to devote to K-9 work, so I was not the first I'm just an additional K-9," said Beattie.

Luc’s work with the sheriff’s office is specialized to mainly narcotics work with training in drug detection and tracking.

"My dog and the sheriff’s dog are what they call aggressive alert, or active alert dogs, they generally will bite or scratch or otherwise aggressively attempt to get to the drug odor they are detecting," said Beattie.

The span of K-9’s career can vary but Sergeant Beattie says Luc is in good enough shape to be busting bad guys for years to come.

"Whether it’s a person who flees from a traffic stop or a burglary if the dog is certified in tracking I think they’re an incredible force multiplier,” said Beattie. “They're capable of doing so many things on such short notice and most of the time they don’t take breaks because it’s just in their blood."

Luc joins Igor who is handled by Sheriff Mike Vance; Igor has been on the force since 2012.

