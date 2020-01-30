Seward County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam

The Seward County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a local scam that features a man claiming to be a sergeant from the department.

In a Facebook post, SCSO said they have received several reports of the phone scam.

The scammer allegedly claims he is a sergeant, and that the person who answers has a warrant out for their arrest. The scammer then says to take care of the warrant they have to deposit money into a kiosk at the Seward County Justice Center.

“It is not our practice to notify individuals of a warrant over the phone. If you are contacted by this individual please contact our non-emergency line at 402-643-2359. Be prepared to advise the phone number that called you,” the post states.

