Seward County authorities investigating suspicious incidents at Wal-Mart

The Seward County Sheriff’s Office is investigating at least four different incidents where a man followed adults with children around at the local Wal-Mart and took photos of the kids.

SCSO said they have been made aware of at least four incidents where a Hispanic man followed adults with children around the store and photographed the children.

In one incident, the man left the store when he was noticed and waited outside for the female.

Authorities said a maroon van with a 16-county tag was described by one of the people involved.

“I urge the public to be aware of their surroundings and the people around them. We will be working with the Seward Police Department to find this person,” SCSO Sheriff Mike Vance said.

Deputies will be making rounds at Wal-Mart during the evening hours both in uniform and not in uniform, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement immediately.