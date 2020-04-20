Seward County reports first COVID-19 related death

Four Corners Health Department reported Seward County's first COVID-19 related death Monday, a woman in her 50s who had underlying health conditions.

The woman was transported by rescue squad to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to a release from the health department.

“We share our condolences with the family of this individual," said Laura McDougall, Executive Director of Four Corners Health Department. “It is a grim reality that there will be deaths from COVID-19 in our Four Corners’ counties, and this reveals the potential seriousness of the disease. The measures we are taking as individuals and as a state to help slow the spread of the virus are crucial. As we all hold this family in our thoughts, we urge everyone to continue to practice social distancing.”

There have been a total of 3 cases of COVID-19 reported in Seward County.