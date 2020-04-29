Seward County restaurants prepare for loosened restrictions on dining areas

As 59 of Nebraska's 93 counties will have loosened restrictions on directed health measures, restaurants in Seward County are preparing to reopen their dining areas.

Spare Time Lounge owner Tim Rief said things have been awfully quiet inside the restaurant for six weeks. "To see nobody in our tables and chairs," Rief said, "Has been a little depressing."

Rief said he is following Gov. Ricketts's guidelines closely by separating all of his tables by six feet and having a maximum of six chairs to a table. He's also put pool tables aside, offering hand sanitizer and likely making people enter and exit through two different doors.

He's also in the process of buying cloth masks for all of his employees. "I've ordered a thermal thermometer," Rief said, "So we can take the staff's temperature as they come in each day."

Gov. Ricketts's guidelines also include dining areas that are limited to 50% capacity. Rief said this won't be an issue for his business. "Even at 50 percent, we can sit quite a few people," Rief said, "I have a large seating capacity and at 50 percent were still at 80 people in the dining room."

Rief said these new directed health measures will greatly help his business, as he's had a lot of things change in the past six weeks. "It will hopefully make a big difference," Rief said, "We're down 60 percent in sales and I had to lay off 20 people. I'm bringing most of those back so that we can get back to work."

Not all restaurant owners in Seward County have the same luxuries as the owner of Cafe of the Square is still hesitant to open next Monday. Cafe Off the Square owner Lacey Koch said there's still a lot of factors to take in to make the right decision. "I'm not opposed to opening on May 4th," Koch said, "It just depends on what we have to do for our staff."

Cafe On the Square currently operates on curbside and takeout orders only. Koch said this decision will take some extra time and is comfortable still working as curbside and take out. "To make the right decision and see if everyone is happy," Koch said, "There's a lot to think about."

Spare Time Lounge's owner said he and staff are very excited to see their regulars coming in on a nightly or weekly basis starting Monday.