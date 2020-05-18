Seward Fourth of July Committee decides to cancel "in-person" Fourth of July event

The Seward Fourth of July Committee decided on Monday that they will not hold an "in-person" Fourth of July event in 2020. Last year around 50,000 people filled the city of Seward for its annual Independence Day celebrations.

The Committee said on their Facebook page that they will have a virtual celebration so participants can celebrate together online. More information will be posted on their Facebook page at a later date.

"While we are sad to not host in person this year, we also recognize that the health and well-being of our community members and guests comes first, and we look forward to a fantastic in-person celebration in 2021!" The Committee said on their Facebook page.