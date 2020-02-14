Seward retirement community crowns Valentine's Day royalty

Seward's Brookdale Retirement Community has some new royals in town.

Tony and Elaine Vrana were married in 1949. Seward natives, they've been living in Brookdale Retirement Community for the last two years. Their neighbors and friends voted them the Valentine's Day King and Queen out of three couples on Friday.

A year ago, on Valentine's Day, Tony had lung problems and was being life-flighted to Bryan Health in Lincoln. Now, he's celebrating health and being the king of Valentine's Day.

"I guess to have this many people that would vote for us is really appreciated, because there was some pretty tough competition," said Tony.

The election of the king and queen has been going on for 10 years. Organizers said it's a great way to have fun, build community and lift up spirits for people living there.

Tony and Elaine said they spend a lot of their life living in different states, but they're happy to be back because Nebraska just feels like home.