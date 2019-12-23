Seward woman making balloon art for any occasion

For many, balloons are for birthday parties or to let go after a Husker touchdown but for Seward’s Brandy Rima, they’re her way to create holiday magic and beyond.

Rima started making balloon creations years ago, a friend showed her how and now she’s determined to do it better than anybody else.

“A certified balloon artist is someone who has completed all the testing as well as a live practicum to demonstrate all the skills,” said Rima who owns Brandy’s Balloons. “Making balloon bouquets, decor, decorating, gifts, everything that goes with the business of ballooning.”

Rima is just one of a handful of certified balloon artists in Nebraska.

She just celebrated one year having a store front in Seward, where she says the support has been unmatched.

“The community has been super open arms to welcome me,” said Rima. “I’ve got to do all kinds of awesome celebrations along the way.”

Rima says the holidays are an opportunity to reach a wider variety of customers with holiday parties, family gatherings and the sometimes overshadowed December birthday.

“Your Christmas trees, your reindeer, your Santa’s, your snowmen,” said Rima. “From twisted creations up to helium balloons, bouquets and beyond.”

Rima says moving forward she’s all about pre-making the balloons she brings to any occasion, to make it easier for people without sacrificing any of the fun.

“There are no more lines there is no waiting,” said Rima. “Nobody wants to stand in line for an hour for a balloon animal just for it to pop and for the kid to cry; if it pops I just grab another one.”