Seward family donating food to people during pandemic

Nebraska schools closing across the state means some children could go without certain meals. For one Seward family, they wanted to make sure no one goes a day without eating.

The Pulec family says this isn't their first time helping the community, they helped during last year's flooding. What they want is to let families know there's still good out there during hard times.

"For some kids eating at school is the only opportunity they have to eat a good meal," said Erin Pulec.

Erin Pulec started by putting one tote with canned goods outside of their home and asking people to donate. "I text my husband saying hey we're going to do this and I'm going to need your help when you get home and I hope you're on board," said Pulec.

In a matter of hours after putting the tub out neighbors already answered the call. "We had two tubs full plus a grocery sack and then by Saturday afternoon we had five," said Pulec.

Now their office area has seven totes full of food along with several grocery bags. It's not only collecting but delivering to families making sure everything stays sanitary. "Before we delivery to the families this weekend we will wipe things down before packaging them," said Pulec.

If there is any food leftover they'll be donating to food pantries. Although some people may be struggling during this pandemic the Pulec's know the Seward community is here to help.

"We just want to be one of those positives, we have one of those positive events that people can say ya know we're gonna be okay," said Tyler Pulec. "We're in a good place and we'll be okay."

The family also says people can still donate by just dropping off food outside in the tote. If you need food they ask that you just reach out and they'll get it to you this weekend.