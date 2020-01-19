Seward family returns home after 16 months at St. Jude

It has been a long 16 months for one Seward family, that has been in Tennessee at St. Jude since October of 2018.

But on Sunday, they are finally back home and their son is now cancer-free.

On Sunday, Colton Whisler’s family home was full of balloons, banners, flowers, cards and his survivor pin from St. Jude.

This comes after a long 55 weeks of chemo and eight weeks of radiation.

"His reaction showed us that he knew more than we thought he did,” said Colton’s mom, Stephanie Whisler.

It was October of 2018 when the 5-year-old was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.

"We did a biopsy, and were told Colt had cancer, specifically Rhabdomyosarcoma,” said Whisler.

Pictures show Colton's journey in Tennessee at St. Jude over the months.

But on New Year's Eve, things completely changed for the better.

A video shows Colton, family and St. Jude staff celebrating him being cancer-free.

His mom says there was no better way to start the New Year.

"You spend 16 months not knowing what the outcome is going to be, so to finally hear that the cancer was gone, is just an indescribable feeling,” said Whisler.

As for what is next, Colton will have routine scans at St. Jude every three months.

His mom says with his cancer, he won't be considered to be in remission for five years.

And after that, he will continue to have screenings for the rest of his life.

"I could not thank them specifically enough for saving his life,” said Whisler.

Whisler says now they're excited to finally be home together as a family after so long, adding she's excited to see him re-start kindergarten this fall.