Seward police asking for help identifying woman in theft case

The Seward Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a woman suspected of stealing a SUV.

Early Saturday morning, police received a report of a stolen beige 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer with a Nebraska license plate reading 10BY25.

The SUV was stolen from Sparetime Bar & Lounge in Seward.

The suspect was seen in surveillance video wearing a blue football jersey.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Seward Police at 402-643-4578 or Seward County Crimestoppers at 402-643-3334.

